Alvarado letter: Art of listening

Thank you, Dr. Dan Zuckerman (March 6, “With no time to lose, a Treasure Valley cancer doctor gets real”). Would that more could put aside everything in a world spinning ever faster to practice the art of listening and absorbing the truths they are offered. What is a chance encounter to one might be the whole world to another. I am humbled to know that this quality of reflection and honesty still exists.
Also, thanks to Dan Long of Eagle. Reading his Letter to the Editor (also in March 6 Statesman) gave me hope that with time, patience and respect, our wonderful country might yet recover itself and be true to its ideals.
Mike Alvarado, Boise
