Zuckerman letter: GOP health care

I am very alarmed by the replacement to the Affordable Care Act. The Affordable Care Act is the same as Obamacare. The Congressional Budget Office underestimated the number of people who would enroll in the Affordable Care Act because they didn’t anticipate that states like Idaho would not expand the Medicaid program. Using the underestimated figures to argue that the Congressional Budget Office’s figures cannot be relied upon is a (deliberate?) misunderstanding of the reliability of those figures. The proposed replacement of the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, will leave millions of people in the USA without any healthcare at all. The CBO has shown that, in the first year of the proposed replacement healthcare, 14 million people in this country will lose healthcare coverage.
One of the complaints about the ACA is that the premiums have increased. What people do not understand is that the supplement to help pay for insurance will also increase so people will not have to pay the whole increase in the cost of premiums. The current administration has made enrolling in ACA more difficult. That explains why some of the enrollment in the ACA has fallen.
Please do not support the proposed bill.
Kathy Zuckerman, Boise
