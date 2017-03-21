Thomas letter: GOP health care

I’m writing to ask my representatives to please oppose the American Health Care Act. The bill would gut Medicaid by billions of dollars — harming people with disabilities who rely on Medicaid for essential services. It would block Medicaid patients from seeking care at Planned Parenthood — restricting access to cancer screenings, breast exams, and STI tests and treatments and forcing health centers to close. Across the board, this bill is an attack on our civil rights and liberties. Millions of people stand to lose health care coverage if the ACA is repealed. There is no question that those who are already most in need will be hit the hardest, and I’m calling on my representatives to stand up for their rights. I need my representative in Congress to strongly oppose the ACA repeal bill. The ACA played an important role in ending discriminatory health policies and practices. It made health care coverage fairer and more equitable nationwide. Please do not dismantle this law with reckless legislation.
Kellee Thomas, Mountain Home
