Pickernell letter: GOP health care

After reading the Statesman’s Thursday March 16 page 4C article on the Republican health plan about workers over 50 paying up to five times the amount for their health coverage, $1,500 more in your 50’s, $3,200 more at 60 scares me. After working hard for 40 years and needing some occasional medical maintenance to make it to retirement I’m already paying $6,000 a year for the cheapest silver plan and have a $6,000 deductible. That’s more than I pay in Income and Property taxes. Even dogs have a sense of what is fair. Ten million Americans will lose their coverage next year, another 24 million in the next decade according to the CBO. That’s not what I voted for. If you feel the same way contact Sens. Mike Crapo, Jim Risch and Reps. Mike Simpson, Raul Labrador to help working American citizens stay healthy enough to pay their taxes and make it to retirement. Oh wait, they don’t seem to return calls or they just send back generic e-mails. I wonder if President Donald Trump does the same?
Ed Pickernell, Mountain Home
