Bergquist letter: No mandatory health care

0:30 Mores Creek Pause

1:16 Winter runoff brings amazing flows to Shoshone Falls

1:54 Keith Reynolds on the Idaho-HP campus deal

1:08 A day after Foothills shooting, trails are open and back in use

2:39 Technical charter school provides dedicated paths for programmers, designers and engineers

1:28 For Foothills trail users, Hulls Gulch feels safe even after Saturday shooting

1:05 Watch the 5A SIC senior all-star dunk contest

0:14 Nampa man frees police cruiser stuck in snow with his Subaru WRX

3:43 Sen. Crapo praises Supreme Court nominee Gorsuch