Ahaus letter: GOP health care

For all y’all out there who are enamored of Donald Trump, Paul Ryan and Trumpcare, the Associated Press just reported that a 64-year-old with a very modest $26,500 income would pay $1,700 out of pocket for health coverage under Obamacare. Compare this to the $14,600 out of pocket costs for that same person under Trumpcare. That’s going to hit a lot of people I know really hard. People who have worked their entire lives just trying to take care of their families. Can they trust Trump and Ryan to come up with an affordable health plan that these folks will need as they live out their lives in retirement? Trust? I don’t think so. No wonder there could be some 24 million who would lose coverage in the next 10 years. Obama wasn’t that great, but at least he wasn’t scary. I don’t know about you, but I’m going to do all I can to send Trump and his puppets like Sens. Jim Risch, Mike Crapo and Raul Labrador down the road.
Bill Ahaus, Greenleaf
Comments