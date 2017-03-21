Alexander-Lane letter: GOP health care

As a veteran of the healthcare system and having worked 20 years in the capacity of hospital CEO I feel I have a decent handle on how the system works, who it serves and who it hurts. Sen. Mike Crapo’s response to my letter was to simply spout the party line. I am sincerely disappointed in his total lack of knowledge and worse yet his lack of desire to understand an issue that will so acutely impact people in Idaho, not to mention the entire U.S. The proposal on the table by House Speaker Paul Ryan will cause emergency rooms to bulge with patients seeking care they can no longer receive in less expensive venues. Tax credits will not help the underemployed who need to make a decision to feed their children or buy health insurance. If Crapo believes that competition in healthcare improves the outcome he is demonstrating ignorance. When you are diagnosed with cancer it is much different than shopping for a car. These fools in Washington should not be allowed to vote unless they can demonstrate competence in the subject matter. What we will have if the new Trump care passes is freedom, but it will be freedom to die.
Victoria Alexander-Lane, Meridian
