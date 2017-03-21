Faddis letter: GOP health care

Is anyone paying attention to the Republicans’ “replacement” for the ACA? It only deals with one of the many things that the ACA dealt with, health insurance itself. It totally ignores all of the other programs created by the ACA designed to make the health care system work better.
It saves money by getting rid of 20 million or so people who now have insurance and by giving less assistance to most people who would still have insurance. Most of those that lose coverage are low income people on Medicaid who cannot get back on Medicaid if they leave it. Medicaid will be gone in few years. In the meantime, $370 billion of its cost will be shifted to the states.
It rewards the richest people with huge tax cuts. Of course, this is what Republicans do. If your income is in the top 0.01 percent, you get a $197,000 cut. The top 1 percent only get $33,000.
It has six pages explaining how to eliminate benefits for lottery winners.
For 7 years, Republicans refused to allow changes to fix problems with the ACA. Now they have proven that they have no idea how to improve it.
Leo Faddis, Kuna
