Grover letter: Sharia Law

There’s an error in the letter from Alexis Rutter on Feb. 20. Ms. Rutter stated: “there seem to be no instances of Sharia Law being used in the U.S.” The Center for Security Policy twice put out proof to the contrary.
Shariah in American Courts: The Expanding Incursion of Islamic Law in the U.S. Legal System, this 2015 booklet documents 146 cases in 32 states in which a party to litigation attempted to have the matter resolved by applying Shariah, not the statutes of the state in question. The Center first raised alarm about the penetration of American jurisprudence by one of the most anti-constitutional of such foreign legal codes (Shariah) with its 2011 report, Shariah Law and American State Courts: An Assessment of State Appellate Court Cases. That study examined 50 cases and found that in 27 of them, in 23 different states, the courts in question allowed the use of Shariah, generally to the detriment of women and/or children whose rights under our Constitution were infringed.
These come only from published opinions; it’s estimated for each published opinion there are perhaps 1,000 unpublished substantive court orders and decisions that remain unpublished. Is this only the tip of the iceberg?
Mary V. Grover, Meridian
