McLean letter: HR 425, HR 717, HJ Resolution 69

To many of us in this country, our wildlife and the wild lands upon which they live are precious resources, ones we all share equal responsibility to preserve and protect. This heritage is under attack right now and we need to take action immediately. HR 424, HR 717 and HJ Resolution 69 were designed to cut protections to the very things we hold dear. In short, they allow the cruel slaughter of denning wolf pups and bears, leg hold traps and other inhumane methods to take place in wildlife refuges, and against the advisement of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. They allow government officials to deny protections to endangered species for monetary reasons. And lastly, they allow trophy hunting of endangered wolves. Be aware, none of these bills are for scientific reasons or to promote sport; they were proposed solely out of greed and a hate for our beautiful country. Please contact your senators today to urge them to vote no on HR 424, HR 717 and HJ Resolution 69. Tell them our country deserves better and their jobs are on the line.
Lara McLean, Hailey
