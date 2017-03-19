Savino letter: Socialist Democrats

National Socialist Movement. The Socialist Party of America. Social Democrats USA. Communist Workers Party and Democrat Socialist Federation. Different but e pluribus unum anti-America organizations have only one objective — turn America back into a modern day Stalin, Engels, Lenin ideology of the past. Bernie Sanders — prime example of how far your neighborhood Democrats have come to subvert American dreams into an American holocaust.
Sam Wolf, current leader of CPUSA (Communist Party), said ... “he’s building alliances with other groups on the American far left”... as in Democratic Party USA. “A socialist party society is the goal in the foreseeable future.”
The “socialist convergence” seen at the DNC in Philly during the convention was on display.
The DNC Resistance March against “police terrorism” and “state repression” continues in the streets.
Sorry to spoil your day but Conservative Christians, Jews, Police and Military are under siege ... they will stop at nothing to destroy God, our beliefs, our country.
Some Democratic Party “children” sell/use drugs, obstruct, riot, shoot, throw, burn buildings, destroy businesses, steal, threaten, don’t work, on welfare, lazy and defy the law. Am I wrong?
Dano Savino, Nampa
