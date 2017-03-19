Kuntz letter: Public lands

I recently joined hundreds of sportsmen, recreationists and others at the Capitol. We came together to send a message to Idaho decision-makers: Our public lands are not for sale.
Our ranks covered the Capitol steps, filled Jefferson Street and spilled across the lawn. The event offered an opportunity to support the landscapes that provide solitude and solace, waters that offer places to paddle and fish, and the guarantee that a hunting trip is available to anyone, regardless of economic means.
Red and blue, young and old, rich and poor — the rally drew public land owners of all stripes. At a time when few things cross political lines, this support is heartening.
It’s time for the Idaho Legislature to respond by jettisoning bills like S. 1065, which would limit state acquisition of new lands and facilitate the sale of existing state lands. Legislators’ recent failure to advance H.C.R. 20, which would have increased public access to landlocked state lands, also deserves our criticism.
The people of Idaho have spoken: Members of the Legislature, please drop the anti-public lands agenda. Let’s craft solutions that benefit our lands and waters, fish and wildlife, and communities — on behalf of all Idahoans.
Josh Kuntz, Boise
Comments