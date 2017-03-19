Foster letter: Spay and neuter

Hopefully spring will soon be here after such a long, cold winter. With spring comes kitten season and my plea is that everyone get their cats and dogs spayed and neutered. Every day thousands of cats and dogs are destroyed because of overcrowding. The Idaho Humane Society offers low-cost spay and neuter, and the SNIP program is another option locally. There is help if a person can’t afford the procedure and in doing so your pet will live a longer and happier life, and remember pet ownership is a life long commitment. Those of you who don’t have a companion at home consider adopting a cat or a dog. I promise you won’t be sorry because they will bring you much joy. Keeping your cats inside of your home prevents against fast speeding cars, dogs and illness. My hope is that one day all of our animals are in safe and loving homes and not in our streets.
Kathy D. Foster, Garden City
