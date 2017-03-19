Lowe letter: Trump administration

Misinformation, misspoke, alternative facts, inadvertently gave incomplete information, misstated.
These words and phrases are used on an almost daily basis by the current Administration. Why? To hide the fact that someone lied. The frequency of this would point to an Administration that is either woefully ignorant (likely) or morally and/or legally criminal (also likely). Neither one bodes well for the rest of us.
Quit sending out flunkies to “explain” what the president or vice-president or whatever cabinet secretary meant when they said (insert outrageous quote here). The only person who has any credibility with me to say what they really meant is whoever originally said it. Quit making excuses for everyone.
The president is angry about information leaks? That’s the poster child example of the pot calling the kettle black.
To the media: Quit frothing at the mouth with every outrageous quote coming from the president (last one: wiretapping). These tweets are only so he can get more attention for himself and/or to deflect attention from something that is actually important. The man craves constant attention and validation. Stop giving it to him. If there is no immediate evidence to back it up, throw it in the round file.
Chris Lowe, Nampa
