Elliott letter: Grocery tax

Everyone can agree that the state tax on groceries disproportionately affects Idahoans and harms those who have the least amount of income. The idea of repealing this tax has been kicking around the Statehouse for many years, yet nothing has been done. We all know that the tax on groceries will be repealed but yet it still hasn’t been removed..
May I suggest to you why this hasn’t happened. The great majority of state representatives are well-heeled males who do not grocery shop and their families’ share of this tax is a very minimal part of their income. It seems the Idaho state representatives are very interested in increasing the state coffers so that they can then vote in a tax credit to the top 1 percent and most of them are a part of the 1 percent or the donors who pay for their re-election campaigns are definitely a part of the 1 percent.
Idaho voters — This part of this letter is to you to stop re-electing these representatives who do not and will not in the future represent you and your best interest. Vote for new officials who serve you.
Barbara Elliott, Boise
