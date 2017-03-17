Dewey letter: Climate change

There are many things presented by global warming alarmists in the name of science that is not science at all. For instance:
Saying that 97 percent of scientists agree as proof of their cause. All they agree on is that humans are a contributing factor to warming. Skeptics such as myself agree with this. What is not agreed on is how much humans contribute to climate change.
Using false sound bites such as, “Humans cause global warming, period.” This deceptively implies that without humans emitting CO2 there would be no climate change, which is completely false. Climate has changed for billions of years.
Name calling. Thinking that calling a skeptic a “climate change denier” advances their cause when this is a total lie. No skeptic denies the climate is changing.
Attacking skepticism, even to the point of promoting prosecution like the old Vatican scientists did with Galileo. Good science takes a skeptical view.
Putting apocalyptic preachers to shame promoting this as our greatest danger. Nuclear war, a large solar flare, or a roving asteroid are much larger threats.
Indoctrinating school kids with one side of a scientific debate.
Making it a political issue. Politics always corrupts science.
Joseph J. Dewey, Boise
Comments