Blunk letter: Thank you

A recent letter to the editor was written by John Pattis about our hard-working carriers. Working through this terrible winter with a smiling face and a “good morning.”
My thought is do something nice for your carrier. Anytime and especially holidays are a time to show appreciation for their hard work. I, myself, surprise my carrier with a gift and good morning note, thanking him for his dedication and a job well done. It’s a hard job with little pay. Readers, please do your part — I’m sure all carriers would greatly appreciate it.
Joan Blunk, Meridian
Comments