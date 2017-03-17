Bennett letter: F-35s

Below are two scenarios, A & B, with a series of questions that can be answered by one or the other of these scenarios.
Scenario A: Keep the Idaho Air Guard based at Gowen Field in Boise.
Scenario B: Base the Idaho Air Guard at Mountain Home Air Force Base.
Now the questions:
1. Which scenario is more likely to bring the F-35 as a mission to the Idaho Air Guard and have them based in Idaho?
2. Which scenario would win overwhelming support from the residents of Boise and Southwestern Idaho?
3. Which scenario makes more economic sense to the Department of Defense due to duplication of services and facilities 40 air miles apart in these tight budgetary times?
4. Which scenario would more likely guarantee a long-term mission of the Idaho Air Guard?
5. Which scenario would more likely guarantee the long-term survival of Mountain Home Air Force Base?
I think if a person answers A to any one of these questions, he is not being honest. It is time for our elected leaders to do something that makes economic sense, would have popular support, and guarantees the long-term viability of both of these major employers.
Bob Bennett, Mountain Home
