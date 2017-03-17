Weeks letter: Donald Trump

Just as Barnum & Bailey decided to give it up, we are blessed with another 3-ring circus in town. Mr. D. Trump — as ring master — is providing us with continuous laughable material along with continuous unlaughable “barnyard” stuff.
Months ago when the GOP candidates were trying to tell Mr. T that something was too small, in my opinion they were all wrong. Our current president’s smallest commodity is his memory. He has now picked a fight with the news media. Most likely, he has forgotten what the media did to President Nixon, Vice President Agnew, Senator Hart, President Clinton, former Speaker of the House Hastert and others, who thought they were too smart to get nailed by the press.
I would think that while in the public domain you would be better off with a friendly media. But, what do I know. I think I will just sit back and watch the show. Let the games begin.
William H. Weeks, Boise
