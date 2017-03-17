Tikker letter: Typical liberals

So sad to see Michael Moore and a bunch of other far left people criticize Donald Trump for having Carryn Owens appear at his speech. Where were they when the Democrats had the Khans at their speech? Now they are going after Jeff Sessions on a witch hunt and not a word about Loretta Lynch and Bill Clinton meeting in Phoenix during a time when his wife was being investigated. Highly unethical but no problem for Democrats. Then a letter by Alston Jones (March 3) about his fears of having Trump as commander-in-chief when our former commander-in-chief had our troops wait until they were shot at before returning fire. Several former soldiers testified to that. Then there’s the pathetic Hillary who got rid of several Navy Seals and Army Rangers and hired Muslims who took pictures of the compound and gave them to terrorists. Not one shot was fired by Hillary’s security team to protect our people. She would have open borders that would let in a bunch of gang members and ISIS. The role of government is to protect our people, we can’t ever forget that.
Al Tikker, Meridian
