Tiedemann letter: Trump and EPA

I have respected Rocky Barker’s knowledge of environmental issues since first arriving in Idaho more than 35 years ago. But his recent take on Trump budget cuts written in “Breathe easy: EPA not gutted” strikes me as a bit of happy talk.
As an ecological consultant working for private industry, I have consistently told my colleagues at federal and state, resource and regulatory agencies that the job I do can only be as good as what they require of me.
Without their professional review of my work based on science, policy, and established rules and regulations the public interest is unprotected. Experience tells me the cuts the president proposes in EPA personnel, enforcement and the support of climate science will leave us, our health and Idaho vulnerable.
My background is: Certified Professional Wetland Scientist — Society of Wetland Scientists No. 0000702; Certified Wetland Delineator — U.S. Army Corps of Engineers April 15, 1994; Certified Fisheries Scientist — American Fisheries Society No. 1,717; Certified Wildlife Biologist — The Wildlife Society Dec. 10, 1986; Certified NPDES BMP Designer — Idaho Transportation Department 1996 and Principal, Ecological Design, Inc. in Boise.
Rob Tiedemann, Ph.D., Boise
Comments