Tiedemann letter: Trump and EPA

1:47 This Boise hospital boss works on the front lines with staff Pause

3:18 Boise Highlanders pipers perform on St. Patrick's Day

1:29 Rocky Barker: The best thing about Idaho, really

1:23 He was "fired," but he's a firm supporter of Trump

1:38 Watch Idaho Power release 50,000 rainbow trout into C.J. Strike Reservoir

7:48 Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin discusses the Broncos' first spring scrimmage

1:13 This Oroville Dam evacuee brought along a month's worth of food

2:21 Caldwell schools are bringing preschool into the classroom

1:32 Idaho Capitol climate hearing