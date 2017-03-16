Peterson letter: Irresponsible drivers

A letter about some select drivers. They make every commute harder. They account for most accidents and raise anxiety and insurance rates. They inspire road rage.
They drive much faster than conditions safely allow. Believe me, no one wants them there any sooner.
They tailgate everyone, demonstrating not only their parents’ inability to instill a sense of responsibility in them, but a forehead-slapping lack of even a basic understanding of the laws of physics. Rear-end me and my lawyer’s grandchildren will attend college on their dime. Seriously, an empty road must leave them hopelessly lost.
Their lane hopping leaves other drivers baffled as to their next move. A turn signal is to warn others of the driver’s intentions, not to confirm what they already see. Merging is not a competition. There are no extra points for passing one more car or forcing someone to brake heavily.
These drivers are not skilled. They are dangerous. Not James Bond, Jason Bourne sexy dangerous, but toddler with a loaded, cocked handgun dangerous. Too selfish to appreciate the peril they create for others. God help them when they take a life.
On behalf of drivers everywhere, buy a bus pass. I beg you.
Burt Peterson, Meridian
