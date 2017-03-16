McOmber letter: Media bias

The mainstream, and local, media are having a “heyday” criticizing virtually everything President Trump says or does. Then they get upset when he fires salvos back at them for their bias. In the Nov. 22 Statesman, on a page identified as “News,” was an article titled “Millions targeted for possible deportation under Trump rules.” The tone of the article was clearly critical of Trump, using terms such as “swept aside,” “targeting for removal,” “vast expansion,” “crackdown,” “unleashed deportation officials,” “a radical shift,” etc. To its credit, the article did note that Obama deported a record number of migrants. But where was the hue and cry from the liberals when he was doing it? Where was the media criticism then? When President Obama was doing it, it was just fine; when Trump does it, it’s horrible. So perhaps Trump has reason to be concerned about media bias.
Mac McOmber, Eagle
