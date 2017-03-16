Lowery letter: Foreign aid

The world hunger crisis can only be alleviated by sending food along with specialists who will not only see that the food actually reaches the people who need it, but also provide expertise in agriculture and clean water development.
Every time we send billions to the governments in these countries, it is siphoned off into personal accounts. There is never any accountability for the money.
Quit spending billions on advanced weapons for our allies. If they want this equipment, let them pay for it.
Israel should not get anything from us until they quit abusing the Palestinian people. These Jewish people abandoned this part of the world centuries ago and have no rights to it now.
The one-percent and Corporate America, as always, are the cause of most of the problems our country faces. They are determined to wipe out the middle class in this country in order to have a two-class society. They will continue to exploit other countries for their gain, regardless of the damage they cause.
The Bush family was one of the founders of the Carlyle Institute, which is the biggest arms dealer on the planet.
Odos Lowery, Boise
