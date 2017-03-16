Lojek letter: Donald Trump

It is ironic that our president repeatedly accuses journalists as “dishonest” and not worthy of belief.
It is further ironic that this man who only recently swore in public to uphold the Constitution seems oblivious to the requirements of the First Amendment.
Time and again dictators’ first moves are to censor and then shut down the press. The only “truth” then is controlled absolutely by the government’s authoritative selection. Mr. Trump is thin-skinned and in love with himself. His personal history demonstrates an incredible narcissism and insecurity so it is understandable that he cannot stand any critical reports about his confused Administration. Accordingly, he wants to shut down the media — freedom of speech be damned.
In the meantime where are our Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo? They cower, supine and voiceless in the face of reckless government which calls a free press the enemy of the people. This is a chilling beginning. The official ideology of the powerful people who represent us shows a lack of even minimal moral courage and by their silence our good senators are not participating in the draining of the swamp — they are wallowing in it.
Don Lojek, Boise lawyer
