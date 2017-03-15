Verdolini letter: Jeff Sessions

Sirs, I must disagree with the faux news coverage in the paper concerning the A.G.
The A.G. nominee was asked “… There was a continuing exchange of information during the campaign between Trump’s surrogates and intermediaries for the Russian government. Now, again, I’m telling you this as it’s coming out, so you know. But if it’s true, it’s obviously extremely serious and if there is any evidence that anyone affiliated with the Trump campaign communicated with the Russian government in the course of this campaign, what will you do?”
The author accurately quoted Sessions. “I have been called a surrogate at a time or two in that campaign and I did not have communications with the Russians.”
The A.G. answered the question as asked. No, he did not communicate with the Russians in any role as part of the campaign. He did have two observed and trivial meetings with the Russian Ambassador as a senator on the Judiciary Committee. That is his job. The senator constantly sees representatives from other nations including over 20 Ambassadors last year.
Just because the left has a tantrum does not mean the media needs to pretend there is substance in the whining.
Jim Verdolini, Boise
Comments