Swall-Zanders letter: Dietrich case

“It is not, in my view, a sex crime.” Please, they did really say this?
It is obvious this judge and deputy attorney general do not own a Webster’s Dictionary, which defines rape as a “crime” of engaging in forcible penetration of a person who has not consented, any outrageous assault or flagrant violation of vagina or anus. What part of outrageous and flagrant does not apply to this situation? Kicking a coat hanger into the nether parts of a teenage boy was not an accident. Constituents, where are you? Do you want this judicial thinking governing your family?
The perpetrators are all of average intelligence, we assume. The victim was disabled. How do you feel about blatant “victimization?”
Remember this ringleader’s name. Watch for this boy, he who threatened others trying to intervene “with the same treatment.” Accidental — not. Next time, someone might die.
Where are the coaches and school administrators of principle? “Bro-code” needs further definition as non-physical injury incidents. Those allowing bullies should not be in charge of programs meant to teach young men to be “good men.” Shame on this school’s late disclosure. A crime was committed. Authorities were not instantly called. Perverted meanness like this act needs labeling as the sex crime it is.
Shari Swall-Zanders, Boise
