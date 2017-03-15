Lodal letter: Trump administration

I hate liars. Individuals who lie get more comfortable with this behavior the more they do it. Lying is a filthy habit and my kids can tell you that when they were caught doing it, we had a different category of punishments to ensure that they never got comfortable with this awful behavior.
When I find someone lying to me, it usually ends that relationship. I want to be able to trust friends. Liars detonate all trust for me. I am a Rotarian and the first component of our 4-Way Test is summed up with the question, “Is it the truth?” I strive to live up to this test in the things I think, say and do.
So now we see a presidential administration that struggles with the truth. Whether it is the size of an inauguration crowd or the ridiculous claim of millions of illegal votes cast, we can see that the president has set a tone for his team. Kellyanne Conway, Michael Flynn, and Jeff Sessions have all been caught. I believe that this list of administration officials will likely get longer because such a culture starts at the top.
John Lodal, Boise
