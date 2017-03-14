Huston letter: Jeff Sessions

Your front page op-ed (not labeled as such but more opinion than fact) on March 3 was at best disingenuous and at worst dishonest. The reason Attorney General Jeff Sessions is under fire for his Russian talk (singular, not plural) is that the Democrats lost an election they expected to win, they hate President Trump, and they will do anything, with the assistance of the broadcast and print media, to hurt him.
Sen. Al Franken’s question to then Senator Sessions during his confirmation hearing clearly went to whether he had spoken to Russian “intermediaries” as a Trump campaign surrogate during the election campaign. Sen. Sessions answered that he had not.
One meeting that Sen. Sessions had with the Russian ambassador, with aides present, was in the course of his job as a member of the Senate Armed Forces committee concerning Russian aggression in the Ukraine. The other “meeting” was an encounter after a Sessions speech.
“Fudging the truth under oath is a big problem?” Funny, Dems didn’t have a problem when Bill Clinton told outright lies under oath, and they had no problem at all when he met with AG Lynch while Hillary Clinton was under investigation over her illegal email setup.
Ken Huston, Garden City
