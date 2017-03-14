Freeman letter: New Hawks stadium

Our Boise Hawks want a new stadium built for them, perhaps in Boise at a cost in the neighborhood of $40 million. Sure, the existing ballpark has problems, such as lack of disabled access and a structure to shield the first base stands from the sun, but couldn’t these problems be resolved for much less than the cost of a new stadium?
The existing ballpark is more central to Boise and Meridian, has good traffic access and lots of parking, and a buffer zone for foul balls. Tickets and food are relatively cheap. Let’s take an unbiased look at improving the existing stadium.
I’ll bet that a new stadium in Boise will have neighborhood parking problems and will ultimately be paid for by taxpayers. Instead, we should identify who will benefit financially and let them pay for it, or hold a bond election to give taxpayers a voice.
Bill Freeman, Boise
