Cummins letter: F-35s

We have heard from the Boise Chamber of Commerce, local government officials and the Air Guard commander touting the economics of having a fighter wing stationed at the Boise Airport. We have seen opposition letters and opinion pieces to the F-35. We have been shown studies with graphs, charts and numbers that does not mean much to us average citizens. What we have not seen or heard is an actual F-35 in action.
I suggest that a squadron of F-35s be brought to Boise for two weeks in May or September, while school is in session for active training. Fly them in all manners. The training needs to include flights over the city, along the foothills and along the Boise River corridor so that all the citizens can experience the “sound of freedom.” This exercise would do more to give Boise a fair assessment of the question, Should Boise actively campaign to get the F-35?
Richard Cummins, Boise
