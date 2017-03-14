Coates letter: Illegal immigration

Concerning the subject of illegal immigration, open borders, sanctuary cities, even entire sanctuary states, the liberals are fond of saying “Build bridges not walls.” However, I prefer the adage “Strong fences make good neighbors.” If you’re a cattle rancher I’m sure you’d definitely want a strong border surrounding your property to protect and keep what’s yours on your side and your neighbor’s on their side. Also, if you have any diseased bovines you wouldn’t want them to harm your neighbor’s herd or vice versa, would you?
OK, sure we’re talking about human beings, not animals. But that is exactly how many of these poor desperate people are treated by the organized crime human traffickers called coyotes. They treat them as disposable cargo. They have left many to suffocate and die inside locked truck trailers in stifling heat. Little girls, boys and women raped and murdered along the way. Many of the women illegally brought in are forced into sexual slavery until they pay off their debt, which is never.
So you might consider that before your next big Love Trumps Hate rally and protest march. There’s a good reason why sovereign nations have secure borders.
Duane A. Coates, Meridian
