MacGuffie letter: Shielding communications

Legislative shield of communications: Deleting the official record.
In an era of transparent government, expanded sunshine laws and individual accountability, it seems counterintuitive for the Idaho Legislature to propose legislation to shield all email, text and other communications between members from the public review. Simply put, if the role of the Legislature is to develop, advance and approve legislation for the public good, it seems that openness in all communications would be a welcomed desire, allowing input from all stakeholders.
Unfortunately, shielding communications between legislators from public view can give the perception of subterfuge, ‘backroom deals’ and zero accountability. It’s simply bad public policy — especially when the goal should be accountability, openness and transparency.
As recent events give rise to remembrance, it wasn’t long ago when deleted e-mails, texts, communications and servers were the political talk of the town.
Mike MacGuffie, Boise
