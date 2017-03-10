Laskowski letter: Investigate

Our democracy was attacked by a foreign government in order to affect the outcome of our last presidential election.
One of the measures that must be taken immediately, to ensure that this never happens again, is to have a full understanding of how this intrusion into our democratic process occurred.
Since there is abundant and confirmed evidence that the Trump campaign communicated with Russia during and after the campaign, there is, understandably, a great deal of suspicion looming over the Donald Trump administration.
The only logical way to deal with this suspicion and to either exonerate the Trump administration from any wrongdoing or hold any campaign or administration members accountable for any wrongdoing is to have an independent investigation by a committee of members who are free of any bias or pressure from any political party.
This is not a political matter, but rather one that may determine whether or not our precious democracy survives.
Michael Laskowski, Star
Comments