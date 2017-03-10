Irwin letter: Questions for Crapo

Here are a few questions I would like Sen. Mike Crapo to answer.
1) Why are you not pressing the issue of President Trump’s tax returns? If there is nothing to hide, does it not make sense to ease millions of Americans’ minds that our president is not beholden to someone other than us?
2) Why is the Russian hacking not being given its full attention? I, as an American citizen, would like to know if a foreign power influenced our electoral process.
3) You voted yea for every single nominee, without paying attention to the outcry of the people you claim to represent. Why?
4) The national debt is currently headed toward $20 trillion, it will increase $10 trillion over the next 10 years without any additional spending. I ask where, then, is the money to build an unpopular wall (do not say Mexico, we all know that is a lie). Expanding ICE will cost more money. A $1 trillion infrastructure bill with no viable means to pay for it.
5) Idaho ranks 46th in the nation in education. How, by appointing a controversial and unqualified person to head the department of education, will it help Idaho schools?
Mike Irwin, Twin Falls
