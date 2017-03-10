Harris letter: Medicine

It was sad to read (Robert Ehlert, Feb. 26) that Jim Jones has cancer. It was also sad to read that Jones wants to force the Followers of Christ to use Big Pharma medicine.
Is Jones oblivious to the fact that, last year, the media reported mainstream medicine is the third-leading cause of death in America — and has been for 15 years? How can any informed person with a conscience support forcing parents to use such a system?
Also: About 25 years ago, Twin Falls naturopath, Dr. James Solomon was providing alternative cancer therapy based on the research of scientific genius Royal Rife. The husband of one satisfied breast cancer patient said after 2.5 weeks of treatment, the pain was all gone, the tumors were nearly gone — and total cost was less than $300.
I learned much about Royal Rife and Dr. Solomon from the writing of Auschwitz survivor Dr. Victor Penzer, M.D., D.M.D., of Boston and San Diego, a health freedom champion and a staunch supporter of Rife’s research and of Dr. Solomon.
Violet Harris, Nampa
Comments