Ellsworth letter: Undocumented workers

I don’t understand why no one seems to be stating all the facts about undocumented workers. In your recent article, an undocumented worker openly admitted she was caught using a false Social Security number. That is identity theft. Even though they think it is just a made-up number, it is more likely than not someone else’s Social Security number. Identity theft has ran rampant in this country and that is part of the reason why. Did anyone bother to investigate and interview the person whose life has been turned upside-down because she chose to falsify documents and steal their Social Security number? If she used it for work I presume she has used it for renting an apartment, getting car insurance, getting credit cards and possibly even payday loans. If they don’t pay off the loans and credit cards, no problem, they can just get another number and do it again.
Rosie Ellsworth, Kuna
