Davis letter: Vote no on HB 198

In his quest to catch the Road Runner, the Coyote in the old Warner Brothers cartoons would always order supplies from the ACME Corporation, but they never performed as advertised. Either they didn’t work at all or they blew up in his face. Such is the case with Rep. Greg Chaney’s new anti-immigrant legislation (HB 198) from ALEC, the right-wing’s Acme corporation. If passed, this legislation would make victims and witnesses of crimes reluctant to come forward and work with the police out of fear that they may be subject to an investigation. It would also allow the state to withhold sales tax revenue from counties if they chose not to comply with unconstitutional requests from federal officials, jeopardizing funding crucial to those counties. This bill needs voted down. Call your representative.
Chuck Davis, Boise
