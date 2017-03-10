Couch letter: Crapo, Risch and DeVos

Congratulations to Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch on their recent votes to approve Betsy DeVos for secretary of education. They stood by their principles while absolutely failing to take care of Idaho’s children. Thank you to Crapo and Risch for cementing the stereotype of Idaho cherishing its 46th-place showing nationally in education. I’m sure that will fail to attract all the new businesses we will need to provide high paying jobs for those children, while ensuring a mass exodus of our college graduates. What a relief that we don’t have to have all that pesky growth and wealth in our community. But hey, on the bright side, with the Customs and Border Patrol search and deport missions, we may soon have a glut of low-paying, no-benefit jobs for all our high school graduates. What genius. As a registered Republican, I applaud their foresight?
Lou-Ann Couch, Boise
