Cooke letter: Christian refugees

Since waiting for the Idaho Statesman and the liberal media to tell the truth about immigration is like waiting for Hillary Clinton to retire her pantsuit collection, I find it incumbent on someone to lay out some facts.
Fact: 90,000 Christians were murdered last year for their faith, most of those in Middle Eastern countries.
Fact: In the last year of President Obama’s presidency, only 77 Syrian Christians were admitted to the U.S. while over 13,210 Syrian Muslims were admitted. (Why so one-sided?)
Fact: The Idaho Statesman portrays Gov. Butch Otter in a negative light for calling for more Christian refugees to be allowed into this country, painting him as anti-Muslim.
What has become clear to me is that the liberals in this country, and their brethren in the media, have no qualms with the genocide against Christians (see the lack of reporting on this issue) but would much rather rant and rave about Islamophobia in order to stir up protest and controversy. I have no problems with bringing in refugees to this country (Christian and freedom loving Muslims), but how about bringing in people who have to face threats to their lives merely for believing in Jesus Christ?
Jason Cooke, Boise
