Bosch letter: Dietrich case

I am truly appalled by the miscarriage of justice in the John Howard coat-hanger abuse case. This case is so vile it makes me ill every time I read about it. No child should be treated the way this child was victimized and tortured. And the real horror is that there is no justice. This person will walk freely among us. This judge was wrong and needs to go. Idaho’s too great for hate. I would like to see the Idaho Statesman continue to report on this case of injustice and hold Judge Stoker’s feet to the fire. There is a change.org petition to remove Judge Stoker. I encourage everyone else who finds this ruling unjust to sign it.
Leslie Bosch, Nampa
