Meuser letter: Affordable Care Act

The Affordable Care Act and the Obama legacy.
Not everything the previous administration developed and established as law or policy deserves destruction. As a nation of the great divide we all fall all over ourselves as we protect our positions and legacy. Obamacare (Affordable Care Act) is a start and if not the best it is still a start. Remember most all rules and laws find the need for changes, the same concept we see in amendments, where one, the 13th, help correct the sin of slavery. The Republican Party has an opportunity to show great restraint of the majority power it has been given, by building on Obamacare and not abolishing it. Is the goal to bury the memory of the founder or to continue to offer a better solution? President Trump took an old building and reformed it into a beautiful useful destination hotel. It is that type of vision and talent that I voted for last November. If I had our president’s ear I would suggest he change the world in a way that those who follow have a hard time remembering who to give the credit.
Mark Meuser, Nampa
