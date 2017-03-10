McClanahan letter: Religious exemption

Often we hear and read the slogan, Right to Life, referring to the protection of the fetus. An Idaho legislator recently made a recommendation to bring criminal charges against a woman and her physician if an abortion was performed. Surely all would want to continue a Right to Life for a child — a living child. Not so in Idaho, where a religious exemption clause is in place allowing to withhold medical care for a sick or injured child.
In memory of all the Idaho children who died because of lack of medical care, as well as children who survived but did not fully recover leaving lingering health issues, because a parent or guardian used this religious exemption, please contact your Idaho legislator to remove this exemption.
Ann McClanahan, Boise
