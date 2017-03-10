Massie letter: Dietrich case

Although I can see the point that both Judge Randy Stoker and the Idaho Attorney General’s Office are trying to make for the reduced penalty in the brutal assault of a disabled black athlete and student, I disagree that this is not physical abuse and racial harassment. This incident should be dealt with zero tolerance. It is obvious that the act of kicking the victim while the coat hanger was between his buttocks is very risky and ended with bodily harm.
This type of action has no place in our schools and we should not stand for this type of abuse and harassment.
Furthermore, the coaches and administrators should be disciplined, removed from their positions and prosecuted for aiding and abetting a felon. They knowingly failed to obey the law by not reporting this to the sheriff’s department within 24 hours.
Let us stand together against school violence, prejudice and abuse and to have those responsible for not reporting this crime and not following the law to be removed from their positions and stand trial for their actions.
Hugh Massie, Boise
