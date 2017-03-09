Tinker letter: Boise school bond

Renters in the Boise school district have every reason to support the new school bond referendum on Tuesday. If you vote yes, your taxes will not go up, your landlord’s property tax rates will not go up, and your schools will be improved. If you vote no, your taxes will be unchanged, your rent will be unchanged, your landlord’s taxes might see a minimal decrease (don’t expect a refund), schools will deteriorate, no new schools, and inevitable classroom overcrowding.
We failed to begin building a Boise campus for the College of Western Idaho in November’s referendum. Let’s not make that mistake on Tuesday . Vote yes for the common good. The most important public welfare infrastructure — the education of youth. Property owners know the value of a strong public school system. Vote at your normal polling location.
Nick Tinker, District 19 Democratic party precinct captain, Boise
