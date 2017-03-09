Oppenheimer letter: Boise school bond

Boise is a great place to live, work and play. It also happens to have one of the best school districts in Idaho. That’s no accident. Our community is strong because people in Boise have consistently valued education.
On Tuesday Boise voters have an opportunity to continue to strengthen our community by voting yes for Boise schools. By voting yes, our children will have access to safer and more modern classrooms. It will allow our teachers to focus on what matters most — providing high-quality education to our children. And it will expand critical job training programs, which will ensure future opportunities and success for all students.
As parents of two children in the Boise School District, we know firsthand the importance of safe schools that reflect best practices in education. Help us keep our schools and community strong. Please join us in voting yes for Boise schools Tuesday.
Beth and Jonathan Oppenheimer, Boise
