Bolin letter: Army chaplain

I am the mother of a retired Army officer and relative of numerous other military people. I am grateful for the appointment of Army Lt. Col. Khahalld Shabbaz to be in charge of serving our military with their spiritual needs. Our military has always taken the lead in providing opportunities for our people to embrace all who can and will make us a better country. There are Muslims already serving in our military and there are those who have sacrificed their lives for us. His background is unique in that he embraces more than one faith. He is a person who understands there is one God for all of us. In the history of every faith (including Christians) there are those who have kidnapped their faith to a place where God does not exist. We see that God works as none of them have survived. Let us come together and share our faith in the manner that our Army chaplain is doing and what our collective God would have us do.
Barbara Leinberger Bolin, Boise
Comments