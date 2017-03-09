Boatner letter: Science standards

Applause to the Idaho Legislature for their courageous stride backward in eliminating discussion of climate change from our students’ education. I’m disappointed, though, that they have left the job undone. I urge our brave legislators to finish the job by eliminating any crazy talk about evolution and that whole “the earth is round” fiction. Let’s not even talk about the debate about the earth revolving around the sun. Roll up your sleeves, ladies and gentlemen. There is still more room to move backward. Let’s get this important job done.
Tom Boatner, Boise
