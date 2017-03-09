Beauchamp letter: Investigate Russia

Our intelligence agencies have confirmed that: 1) Putin ordered the hacking of DNC files to influence our election in Trump’s favor, 2) Trump campaigners Paul Manafort, Carter Page and Michael Flynn communicated with Russian agents during the campaign and lied about it, 3) Jeff Sessions lied to Congress about communicating with Russian diplomats during the campaign.
Trump berated the intelligence community while he praised Putin and defended Russian aggression. He said he has no ties to Russia yet Donald Jr. told a real estate conference in 2008, “Russians make up a pretty disproportionate cross-section of a lot of our assets. We see a lot of money pouring in from Russia.”
Trump staffers recently asked Sen. Richard Barr and Rep. Devin Nunes, the chairmen of the Senate and House Intelligence committees, to call reporters and downplay the FBI findings. Both admitted doing so.
Everything about this reeks of collusion, conflict of interest and cover-up, and demands an independent, nonpartisan investigation like the 9/11 Commission, complete with full subpoena powers. Further, Sen. Barr and Rep. Nunes should be stripped of their committee chair positions. The time to independently investigate the Trump/Russia ties is now.
Tex Beauchamp, Meridian
Comments