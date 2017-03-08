Wilson: Anarchy

Recent news: Connecticut governor issues executive order (EO) invalidating President Trump’s EO that repealed President Obama’s EO that authorized people to use public toilets of their choice regardless of their anatomical sex. Confusing? Indeed.
This is a perfect example emphasizing the reason our forefathers meant to absolutely prevent the establishment of laws dictated by a single person; our Constitution ordained a bicameral congress with exclusive power to enact the laws of the land. The executive power was vested in a president with exclusive power to execute those laws. Likewise the judicial branch was ordained with exclusive power to adjudicate the constitutionality and the execution of those laws.
Every state in our union has mimicked the unconstitutional practice of delegating legislative power to their executive and judicial branches of government. Do you not comprehend the profound harm this malfunction of government poses? The POTUS and the governor of each state have been delegated legislative and adjudicative power. So, We The People have allowed the creation of one big dictator and 50 little dictators. As more governors realize the power they have been handed, we are facing anarchy.
Ralph Wilson, Weiser
